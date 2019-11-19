LARCENY
- Target, 25 South Gateway Drive, 11/18, 2:30 p.m. A resident reported that his license plate was stolen from his vehicle while he was inside the store. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- Interstate 95 Southbound, Mile Marker 142, 11/16, 12:40 a.m. On this date, Deputy Connelly responded to reports of a drunk driver on the interstate. The deputy located the suspect vehicle and observed it drifting in the roadway. He subsequently conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Bria Brown, 26, of Fredericksburg. The driver smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage and had pinpoint pupils. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a preliminary breath test was administered. A search warrant for blood was also executed. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond for driving under the influence, driving revoked, and driving revoked DUI related.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
