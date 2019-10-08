TRAFFIC OFFENSES
- Butler Road and Winterberry Drive, 10/07, 9:30 p.m. On this date, Deputy Gale observed a vehicle with expired tags and defective equipment traveling on Butler Road. The deputy made contact with the driver in the parking lot of Wawa. The driver was identified as Charles Chunn, 27, of Fredericksburg. The driver told the deputy he did not have a driver’s license and the passenger advised that the tags belonged to another vehicle. The deputy discovered several other violations including no registration and no insurance. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail for driving revoked and numerous traffic violations.
DUI
- 3000 Jefferson Davis Highway, 10/06, 1:59 a.m. On this date, Deputy Connelly observed a vehicle fail to stop at a red light at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Jefferson Davis Highway. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Casey Aranda-Fuentes, 28, of Stafford. The deputy also detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her person. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a preliminary breath test was administered. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail for driving under the influence and failure to obey a traffic light.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.