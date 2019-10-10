ASSAULT

  • 300 Block of Warrenton Road, 10/09, 10:59 a.m. On this date, Deputy Runnerstrom responded to a reported assault in progress. Upon arrival, he made contact with the victim who said he was riding his bicycle along Warrenton Road when a vehicle drove up next to him. A passenger then threw a soda can at the victim, striking his backpack. The incident remains under investigation.

VANDALISM

  • Cynthias Place, 10/09, 8:04 a.m. A resident reported finding multiple scratches on his vehicle. There are no suspects at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.

