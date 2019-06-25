PURSUIT
- Garrisonville Road and Mine Road, 06/23, 9:30 p.m. On this date, Deputy Ahern attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle. He activated his emergency equipment, but the suspect vehicle continued traveling and did not stop. The vehicle eventually entered the parking lot of the retail center located at 2723 Jefferson Davis Highway. The deputy then pulled his cruiser in front of the suspect vehicle, blocking its path. The suspect vehicle then came to a stop. The suspect was identified as Christopher Szumilo, 29, of Stafford. The deputy learned he was wanted for a felony probation violation. A substance consistent with marijuana was found in the vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody on the outstanding warrant and was additionally charged with misdemeanor eluding, possession of marijuana, and reckless driving. He also received summonses for excessive window tint and speeding. He was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
ROBBERY
- 200 Block of Garrison Woods Drive, 06/21, 10:01 p.m. On this date, units responded to the Outback Steakhouse located at 308 Worth Avenue for a reported robbery. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim, a delivery driver for Outback, who advised he was attempting to make a delivery to an apartment at Garrison Woods. After exiting his car in front of building, he was hit in the head from behind by two masked suspects wearing dark colored clothing. The suspects stole the food the driver was delivering as well as $20.00 from his person The suspects then fled the scene. Units canvassed the area and a K-9 unit attempted to track, but they were unable to locate the suspects. The incident remains under investigation.
DUI
- 100 Block of Wendy Street, 06/23, 8:36 p.m. On this date, Deputy Richardson responded to reports of a drunk driver in the area of Route 1 and Coal Landing Road. The complainant said she observed the driver repeatedly crossing over the double yellow lines into the opposite lane of travel. The driver then pulled into the driveway of a residence on Wendy Street. Shortly thereafter, the deputy arrived at the residence and made contact with a male subject standing in the doorway. He was later identified as Walter Whitt, 51, of Stafford. The deputy detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person. He was also unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred. Field sobriety tests were subsequently conducted. Whitt was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober on charges of driving under the influence.
- 7-Eleven, 324 White Oak Road, 06/23, 7:51 p.m. On this date, Deputy Fulford responded to a drunk driver complaint. A vehicle was observed swerving all over the roadway, narrowly missing going in to a ditch. The complainant then observed the vehicle pull into the parking lot of a 7-Eleven. Upon arrival, the deputy found the suspect vehicle in the parking lot and made contact with the driver who was identified as Jacob Berry, 22, of Fredericksburg. The deputy detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person. His eyes were also bloodshot and glassy, and his speech was slurred. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test was administered. He was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1500 unsecured bond for driving under the influence.
