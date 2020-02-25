WEAPONS
- 12000 Block of Tower Hill Road, 02/24, 10:34 a.m. A resident reported finding a bullet hole in the rear of the house in the garage area. The incident is under investigation.
VANDALISM
- 630 Commuter Lot, 02/24, 6:00 a.m. A company vehicle was reported damaged after a fist-sized hole was discovered in the glass of the right passenger side window. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- Kings Highway, 02/19, 10:36 p.m. On this date, Deputy Boyle conducted a traffic stop after a speeding vehicle was observed in the area of Ferry Road. The deputy then made contact with the driver who was identified as Yolanda Kehn, 43, of Fredericksburg. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a preliminary breath test was administered. A search warrant for blood was also executed. A substance consistent with marijuana was located on the driver’s person. Kehn was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
