LARCENY
- Giant, 550 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, 06/09, 5:50 p.m. A store employee reported observing a male subject stealing several bags of frozen shrimp by concealing them under his jacket. The incident remains under investigation.
DUI
- Lorenzo Drive, 06/08, 7:18 p.m. On this date, Deputy Fulford responded to reports of a vehicle speeding and driving all over the roadway in the area of Kings Highway and Little Street. The complainant then observed the vehicle pull into the driveway of a residence on Lorenzo Drive and the male driver exited the vehicle and went inside. Upon arrival, the deputy saw several alcoholic beverage containers in plain view on the passenger side of the vehicle. He then located a male subject standing in front of the residence that matched the suspect’s description. He was identified as Ryan Sweeney, 29, of Fredericksburg. The suspect was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred, and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. He admitted to driving home after drinking. He was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1000 unsecured bond on charges of driving under the influence, drinking while driving, and a traffic lane violation.
- Warrenton Road and Falls Run Drive, 06/04, 2:41 p.m. On this date, units observed a female driver drifting between the right and left lanes. The vehicle almost struck a truck in the area of South Gateway Drive and was traveling well below the posted speed limit. Deputy Pinkard conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Anita Duckworth, 61, of Spotsylvania. The suspect was slurring her words and the deputy detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the vehicle. Field sobriety tests were subsequently conducted. The suspect refused a breath test, but admitted to drinking while driving. She was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of driving under the influence, refusal, and drinking while driving.
FRAUD
- 160 Block of Spotted Tavern Road, 06/08. A resident reported losing approximately $4000.00 to a scammer posing as Apple Tech Support. The victim told deputies that on 06/07 she received a call from an individual claiming her Apple products had been compromised by a hacker. The caller instructed her to purchase gift cards to resolve the issue. She then provided the card information to the caller. She later realized it was a scam and reported the incident to the Sheriff’s Office. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.