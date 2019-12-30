LARCENY
- 200 Block of Pear Blossom Road, 12/29, 5:39 p.m. A resident reported that two skateboards and a bicycle were stolen from the front lawn area of his residence over the weekend. The incident is under investigation.
VANDALISM
- Potomac Creek Drive, 12/28, 12:10 p.m. A resident reported damage to multiple vehicles on his property. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- Garrisonville Road and Dunn Drive, 12/28, 8:46 p.m. On this date, Deputy Hurt observed a vehicle in the median attempting to make a left turn. He conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Ashley Spoto, 33, of Stafford. She smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage and her eyes were bloodshot and glassy. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test was administered. She was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober for driving under the influence.
DRUG OFFENSES
- Kelly Way, 12/29, 12:33 p.m. On this date, Deputy Hurt responded to reports of a disturbance at a residence where a loud party was going on. Upon arrival, he made contact with a male subject who said the party was ending and everyone was going home. The deputy then observed a male subject entering a vehicle. He was identified as Ian Lamarre, 18, of Stafford. The deputy detected the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded numerous vape cartridges and a significant amount of cash. Lamarre admitted to selling the vape cartridges. He was taken into custody and subsequently released on an unsecured bond on charges of possession with intent to distribute.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
