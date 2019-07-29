BURGLARY
- 70 Doc Stone Road, 07/26, 10:57 a.m. On this date, Deputy Flues responded to a past occurred attempted breaking and entering at a local business. Upon arrival, he made contact with the business owner who advised that it appeared the suspect had broken the door handle, but had failed to make entry into the building. The incident remains under investigation.
PURSUIT
- Cambridge Street and Truslow Road, 07/28, 9:56 p.m. On this date, Deputy Simpson observed a motorcycle speeding in the area. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the motorcycle continued traveling at a high rate of speed. A pursuit ensued after the motorcycle proceeded through a red light at the intersection of Cambridge Street and Warrenton Road. After crossing the Falmouth Bridge, the deputy observed the motorcycle crash after attempting to weave around vehicles. The suspect was taken into custody and identified as Yusuf Alhinty, 20, of Stafford. He sustained minor injuries and was evaluated by rescue personnel on scene. He was subsequently incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3,000.00 secured bond for felony eluding, reckless driving, fictitious registration, and several traffic violations.
DUI
- Butler Road and Cambridge Street, 07/28, 6:19 a.m. On this date, Deputy Runnerstrom observed a vehicle stopped at the intersection. The driver appeared to be asleep at the wheel. The deputy then made contact with the driver who was identified as Randy Grados, 21, of Fredericksburg. He smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage, and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. The suspect also admitted to drinking. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test was administered. He was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober for driving under the influence and driving suspended. He also received a summons for open container.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.