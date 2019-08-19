COUNTERFEIT
- Circle K, 34 Prosperity Lane, 08/17, 12:28 p.m. On this date, the store manager reported that a male subject entered the store around 4:30 p.m. on 08/16 and paid for two packs of cigarettes and $15.00 worth of gas with a $100.00 bill. The clerk later realized the bill was counterfeit. The incident remains under investigation.
LARCENY
- Holiday Inn Express, 560 Warrenton Road, 08/17, 9:14 a.m. On this date, a female subject reported money had been stolen from her vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.
- Leeland Road Commuter Lot, 08/16, 5:08 p.m. A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle parked at the lot on 08/15. The incident remains under investigation.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- Garrison Woods Drive, 08/16, 11:49 p.m. On this date, units were patrolling the area when they observed a male subject urinating behind a building. They made contact with the subject who was identified as Fred Coleman, 52, of Woodbridge, VA. The suspect had bloodshot, glassy eyes and slurred speech. Deputies also detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person. They learned the suspect was wanted out of Stafford County on a probation violation. The suspect was taken into custody and served his outstanding warrant. He was also charged with public intoxication. He was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
DUI
- Route 1 and Austin Park Drive, 08/16, 8:26 p.m. On this date, Deputy West responded to a drunk driver complaint. Two 911 callers observed the suspect vehicle driving erratically. The deputy located the vehicle stopped at a green light with a long line of vehicles behind it. The driver appeared to be asleep at the wheel and the deputy had to tap him on the shoulder several times to wake him up. She detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person and observed that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a search warrant for blood was executed. The suspect was identified as Martinez Salvador, 38, of Ruther Glen, VA. He was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail and charged with driving under the influence, refusal, and a traffic lane violation.
- Commerce Parkway and Warrenton Road, 08/16, 4:30 p.m. On this date, units responded to a drunk driver complaint in the area. A deputy located the suspect vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect made several lane changes to avoid him. While changing lanes, the suspect struck the rear of another vehicle. The driver then stopped in the middle of two lanes. Units made contact with the suspect and detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her person. She was also unsteady on her feet and had bloodshot, glassy eyes. She was identified as Jami Robertson, 38, of King George, VA. Units learned she was wanted on a pretrial violation. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a search warrant for blood was executed. A search of the vehicle yielded pills and an alcohol container. The suspect was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence, drinking while operating a motor vehicle, possession of controlled substances, and traffic lane violations. She was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.