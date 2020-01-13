BURGLARY
- 300 Block of Cambridge Street, 01/11, 12:12 a.m. On this date, deputies responded to a reported breaking and entering in progress. The residents informed deputies that they were asleep and woke up when they heard a scraping sound outside of their bedroom window. They then heard someone attempting to break into the rear door of the residence, prompting them to call 9-1-1. They also called a family member who saw the suspect at the back door when he arrived. The suspect then fled the scene. Deputies set up a perimeter and canvassed the area, but the suspect was not located. The incident remains under investigation.
DUI
- Jefferson Davis Highway and Centreport Parkway, 01/12, 12:30 a.m. On this date, Deputy Haines observed a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed on Cambridge Street. The motorcycle then began swerving in the area of Michael Street, prompting the deputy to initiate a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Derrick Pope, 39, of Fredericksburg. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the breath test was refused. A search warrant for blood was subsequently executed. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond for driving under the influence, driving after forfeiture of license, driving suspended, refusal, and a traffic violation.
- 2800 Block of Jefferson Davis Highway, 01/11, 11:27 p.m. On this date, Deputy Connelly was on patrol in the area of Jefferson Davis Highway and Foreston Woods Drive when he observed a vehicle fail to stop at a red light. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Gerardo Morales, 26, of Triangle, VA. The deputy detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the vehicle. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test was administered. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober for driving under the influence.
LARCENY
- 100 Block of Shannon Court, 01/13, 11:04 a.m. A resident reported that an unknown suspect rummaged through her vehicle and stole a security badge. The incident is under investigation.
FORGERY
- Circle K, 34 Prosperity Lane, 01/12, 6:33 p.m. A store employee reported that a customer attempted to pay for gas with a counterfeit $100 bill. The incident is under investigation.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
- 200 Block of Rolling Hill Court, 01/10, 10:08 a.m. A resident reported that his vehicle had been stolen. It was last seen at 10:00 p.m. on 01/08. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
