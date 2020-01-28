VANDALISM
- Smith Lake Park, 370 Doc Stone Road, 01/27, 2:08 p.m. Turf field, walking path, and bathroom doors vandalized with spray paint. The incident is under investigation.
LARCENY
- Havenwoods Way, 01/27, 8:42 a.m. Garage door remote reported stolen from a vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- Confederate Way and Knoxville Court, 01/26, 1:50 a.m. On this date, Deputy Hurt observed a vehicle swerving in its lane and crossing over the fog line. He conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was later identified as Crysta Johnson, 42, of Stafford. The driver smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage and provided a false identification to law enforcement. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a search warrant for blood was executed. The driver was taken into custody and became hostile. During this time, she grabbed the deputy’s finger and twisted it. She was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober on charges of driving under the influence, providing false identification to law enforcement, assault on a law enforcement officer, refusal, and driving without a license.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
