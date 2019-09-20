PURSUIT
- Jefferson Davis Highway and Town Center Drive, 09/20, 4:04 a.m. On this date, Sgt. Flick observed a vehicle traveling southbound on US 1 near Town Center Drive well above the posted speed limit. A pursuit ensued after he attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the vehicle continued traveling southbound. Deputies were able to utilize spike strips and deflate two tires on the suspect vehicle before it left Stafford County. The pursuit ended in Spotsylvania County and the driver, who was identified as Elijah Johnson, 18, of Stafford, was taken into custody by Stafford deputies and Virginia State Police. Sgt. Flick obtained and served warrants on the suspect for reckless driving and felony eluding. Additional charges were obtained by VSP. The suspect was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
VANDALISM
- Westie Way, 09/19, 7:06 p.m. A resident reported that one of his vehicle’s tires had been slashed. There are no suspects at this time. The incident remains under investigation.
- Kimmer Court, 09/18, 1:14 p.m. A resident reported that someone had vandalized her residence with spray paint. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.