PURSUIT
- 1515 Stafford Market Place, 08/28, 11:45 p.m. On this date, Deputy Curtis observed a silver sedan with defective equipment traveling towards the parking lot. The deputy began following the vehicle through the parking lot and observed it speeding towards Woodstream Boulevard. The suspect vehicle also failed to yield when it turned out of the parking lot. The deputy activated his emergency equipment and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect vehicle continued traveling at a high rate of speed. He followed the vehicle north onto Staffordboro Boulevard before it turned onto Sunningdale Drive. Once he entered the neighborhood, the deputy lost sight of the vehicle. He found the unoccupied vehicle parked in a visitor’s parking space and a witness told him he saw two male subjects running between apartment buildings. Multiple units arrived to assist with the investigation, but were unable to locate the suspects. The incident remains under investigation.
ASSAULT
- 736 Warrenton Road, 08/28, 7:51 p.m. On this date, Deputy McAlister responded to a domestic with a weapon outside of the shopping center after the 911 caller reported observing a male subject identified as Alhaji Tonkara, 38, of Fredericksburg pulled a knife on the caller’s boyfriend. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with several witnesses who explained that the suspect and victim were involved in a verbal altercation. The argument began to escalate and Tonkara pulled a knife out of his pocket. The victim told deputies he feared he was going to be stabbed. Tonkara then left the scene on foot. Deputies located the suspect at the nearby 7-Eleven and took him into custody. Deputy Smith and his K9 partner, Lobo, recovered the knife in the area of the PNC Bank. The suspect was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $500 secured bond for assault and battery.
LARCENY
- Thresher Lane and Maddock Road, 08/28, 9:25 a.m. Building stone reported stolen from a construction site. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
