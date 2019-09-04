BURGLARY
- Vista Woods Road, 09/03, 1:01 p.m. A resident reported returning home to find his garage door had been vandalized. A deputy responded to the scene and observed several doors with signs of damage, including the garage door. Items in the home had also been rummaged through. The incident remains under investigation.
LARCENY
- 100 Block of Kelley Road, 09/03, 4:41 p.m. A resident reported the theft of a firearm from his residence. The incident remains under investigation.
- Woodard Automotive, 18 Short Street, 09/03, 11:44 a.m. A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.
- FinishMaster, 24 Enterprise Court, 09/03, 7:53 a.m. An outdoor generator was reported stolen from the property. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
