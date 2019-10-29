LARCENY
- 1200 Block of Paul Lane, 10/28, 6:51 p.m. Stolen license plate reported. The incident is under investigation.
- Mine Road Commuter Lot, 10/28, 10:23 a.m. Catalytic converter reported stolen from vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- Wawa, 105 Garrisonville Road, 10/29, 1:33 a.m. On this date, Deputy Lee observed a vehicle collide head-on with another vehicle in the parking lot of Wawa. The driver of the first vehicle was identified as Marcus Stackhouse, 30, of Stafford. The deputy detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test was administered. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail for driving under the influence.
- Kings Crest Drive and Meadow View Court, 10/27, 2:26 am. On this date, Deputy West observed a vehicle traveling at a speed well above the posted speed limit. She conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Demetrius Pace, 50, of Stafford. The deputy immediately detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the vehicle. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a search warrant for blood was executed. At one point, the suspect sat down and refused to stand up and go to the deputy’s cruiser. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail for driving under the influence, refusal, obstruction of justice, and reckless driving.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.