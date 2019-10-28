DUI
- Cambridge Street and Michael Street, 10/27, 12:15 a.m. On this date, an off-duty deputy reported observing a vehicle driving erratically and almost hit a guardrail on Interstate 95. When the suspect vehicle exited the interstate onto Centreport Parkway, it swerved into oncoming traffic. Sgt. Flick located the suspect vehicle and observed it cross over the fog line. He subsequently conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Brian Becton, 28, of Fredericksburg. The sergeant detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person. The driver’s eyes were also red and glassy. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the breath tests were refused. Becton was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail for driving under the influence, refusal, and a traffic offense.
- 300 Block of Telegraph Road, 10/26, 2:59 a.m. On this date, Deputy West observed a vehicle repeatedly crossing over the double yellow lines in the center of the roadway. She conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Jayla Daniel, 21, of Stafford. The driver told the deputy she did not have a license. The deputy detected the strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. She also detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded a substance consistent with marijuana and an open container of alcohol. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test was administered. A search warrant for blood was also executed. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail for driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, drinking while operating a motor vehicle, no driver’s license, and a traffic lane violation.
DRUGS
- Mountain View Road and Spyglass Lane, 10/26, 2:57 p.m. On this date, the Sheriff’s Office received a solicitation complaint. A caller informed deputies that a male subject was going door to door selling cleaning products. Deputies located the subject and identified him as Stephen Fitzgerald, 45, of Oklahoma City, OK. The subject did not have a permit to solicit in Stafford County. Deputies also determined he was wanted out of Oklahoma for failure to appear on an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge. He was taken into custody and a search of his backpack yielded a substance consistent with marijuana. The suspect was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on the outstanding warrant as well as an additional charge for possession of marijuana.
DOMESTIC
- High Street and Choptank Road, 10/24, 8:05 p.m. On this date, Deputy Curtis responded to reports of a domestic situation. A female subject reported that her ex-boyfriend followed her from Prince William County to Stafford County. When they reached the area of Vista Woods, the ex-boyfriend positioned his vehicle in front of hers so that she could not escape. He then exited his vehicle and repeatedly struck her vehicle with his fists. He also broke her driver’s side mirror. He fled the scene after she told him she was going to call 911. The suspect was identified as William Castellon, 22, of Woodbridge, VA. He was located in Prince William by the Prince William County Police Department. He was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of abduction, stalking, domestic assault and battery, and vandalism.
BURGLARY
- Saint Albans Boulevard, 10/27, 12:16 p.m. A resident reported that his dirt bike was stolen from a shed on his property. The incident is under investigation.
TRESSPASS
- 200 Block of Doc Stone Road, 10/26, 7:16 p.m. On this date, deputies responded to reports of a breaking and entering. A resident told deputies that she was exiting the bathroom in her residence when she saw a teenager whom she did not recognize crawling up the stairs. She informed the subject she was going to call 911, prompting him to leave the residence. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
