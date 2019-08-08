VANDALISM
- Falls Run Stone and Stucco, 700 Nelms Circle, 08/07, 12:07 p.m. An employee reported that her company’s mailbox had been pried open. The incident remains under investigation.
DUI
- 100 Block of Musselman Road, 08/07, 5:55 a.m. On this date, Deputy Pinkard responded to a reported unknown medical emergency. Upon arrival, the deputy located a silver vehicle that had driven off the roadway into a ditch. Rescue personnel were treating the driver who was identified as Joseph Lewis, 38, of Fredericksburg. Once rescue personnel determined that the driver was not suffering from a medical emergency, the deputy made contact with him. The deputy then detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person. In addition, the driver’s speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a preliminary breath test was administered. The suspect was taken into custody. During a search of his vehicle, a small plastic bag with white powder reside was discovered. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2500.00 unsecured bond for driving under the influence and possession of controlled substances.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.