LARCENY
Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center, 1600 Mine Road, 01/28, 2:57 p.m. A resident reported arriving at the business around 12:30 p.m. When she left, she found a window on her vehicle had been shattered and a bag containing credit cards was stolen. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- 125 Royal Farms Road, 01/29, 9:25 p.m. On this date, Deputy Gordon was on patrol in the area of Warrenton Road and International Parkway when she observed a white pickup truck swerve into another lane, almost striking a vehicle. The pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed and continued to swerve. The deputy then conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as William Ellis, 30, of Godwin, NC. The deputy immediately detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the vehicle. In addition, the driver’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test was administered. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of driving under the influence.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
