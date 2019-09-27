ASSAULT
- 500 Block of Kensington Drive, 09/27, 1:18 a.m. On this date, Deputy Stachurski responded to reports of a fight in progress. Upon arrival, he observed a large group of people in the parking lot. They told deputies that a male subject identified as Tyrin Abbott, 24, of Fredericksburg had assaulted another male subject. The deputy detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the suspect’s person. The suspect had bloodshot and glassy eyes, and he was unsteady on his feet. He was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond for public intoxication and assault and battery.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
