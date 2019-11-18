BURGLARY
- Daisy Hill Lane, 11/17, 6:56 p.m. On this date, deputies responded to reports of a breaking and entering. The resident advised that he returned home to find a light on after turning off all the lights and locking the doors when he was last at the residence. Deputies observed a broken window in the basement. The incident is under investigation.
- 100 Block of Potomac Run Road, 11/15, 5:11 p.m. On this date, deputies responded to reports of an attempted burglary. The resident advised that his daughter returned home to find damage to a door and door handle. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- Ferry Road and Lord Fairfax Drive, 11/15, 6:10 p.m. On this date, Sgt. D.C. Reed responded to a single vehicle accident. Upon arrival, he observed a moped in the ditch and the driver standing on the side of the road. The driver was identified as Thomas Hart Jr., 38, of Fredericksburg. The driver smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. The deputy also observed that his speech was slurred. The driver was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. He was taken into custody and subsequently incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond for driving under the influence.
LARCENY
- Sutherland Boulevard and Andrews Place, 11/16, 9:03 a.m. Numerous miscellaneous items stolen from a vehicle including clothing, cologne, and a suitcase. The incident is under investigation.
- Stonehaven Drive, 11/15, 1:20 p.m. Firearm reported stolen from a vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
200 Block of Gettysburg Court, 11/17, 2:46 a.m. On this date, deputies responded to reports of a domestic incident at a residence. Upon arrival, they made contact with the victim who advised that she and her boyfriend had a verbal argument. During the argument, the suspect held the victim down and slapped her. He would not let her leave. Ashton Mcginniss, 30, of Fredericksburg was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of domestic assault and battery and abduction.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
