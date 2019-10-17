WEAPONS
- Democracy Circle, 10/17, 3:54 a.m. On this date, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at an occupied dwelling. The 911 caller reported that a bullet just came through his door. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a male subject who was exiting his apartment. He was identified as Brian Ridgeway, 42, of Stafford. He told deputies he was involved in an argument with a female subject and the firearm was accidentally discharged. Deputies confirmed no one was injured. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond on charges of assault, brandishing a firearm, discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling, and reckless handling of a firearm.
BURGLARY
- Little Oak Road, 10/16, 8:42 p.m. On this date, deputies responded to reports of a past occurred breaking and entering at a residence. The victim reported that his house had been ransacked and the back door was broken. Cash and jewelry were stolen. The incident remains under investigation.
LARCENY
- Warbler Court, 10/16, 9:29 a.m. A resident reported that his motorcycle had been stolen. The incident remains under investigation.
- Twin Lake Court, 10/13, 10:30 a.m. Several miscellaneous items, including a wallet and briefcase, were reported stolen from a vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
