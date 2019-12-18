DUI
- Tech Parkway, 12/13, 2:42 a.m. On this date, Deputy Richardson was dispatched to a drunk driver complaint. A witness observed the suspected drunk driver hit a pole and drive over a median before entering the parking lot and coming to a stop. The deputy quickly arrived on scene and located the suspect vehicle. He observed significant damage to the front of the vehicle. The deputy then made contact with the driver who was identified as Christopher Watts, 37, of Roanoke Rapids, NC. The deputy observed what appeared to be vomit on the driver’s side door and detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the driver’s person. In addition, the passenger seat was filled with liquor and beer bottles. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the breath test was refused. A search warrant for blood was executed. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober on charges of driving under the influence, felony vandalism, hit and run, obstruction of justice, and refusal.
DOMESTIC
- Little Fields Drive, 12/15, 8:19 a.m. On this date, Deputy Haines responded to reports of a domestic incident in progress. Upon arrival, he made contact with the caller who advised that a male subject and a female subject were involved in an altercation in the residence. Deputies also learned the male subject was a convicted felon and had brought a firearm into the residence. The male subject was found hiding in a closet by Deputy Smith and his K9 partner, Lobo. He was taken into custody and identified as Ricardo Haley, 38, of Stafford. During the arrest, the suspect became uncooperative. He was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of felon in possession of a weapon and obstruction of justice.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
