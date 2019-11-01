DUI
- Wawa, 9 South Gateway Drive, 11/01, 12:11 a.m. On this date, Deputy Pearce responded to a reported assault in progress. Upon arrival, he made contact with the complainant who told the deputy he was hit in the face by a female subject. He was identified as Daniel Vincent Brown, 26, of Fredericksburg. The deputy detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person. In addition, the subject’s eyes were glassy and his speech was slurred. He told the deputy he had been drinking and that he had driven to Wawa. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a search warrant for blood was executed. The suspect was taken into custody and a substance consistent with marijuana was found in his backpack. He was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond on charges of driving under the influence second offense in ten years and possession of marijuana.
- 400 Block of Decatur Road, 10/30, 11:47 p.m. On this date, Deputy West responded to reports of a single vehicle accident. Upon arrival, she learned the vehicle had careened into a parked vehicle in a driveway and subsequently hit a tree. The driver, who was identified as Sonja Williams, 63, of Stafford was being treated by rescue personnel. She appeared very lethargic and had pinpoint pupils. The deputy detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her person. A preliminary breath test was administered. She was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital. Later that evening, she was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of driving under the influence, destruction of property, and reckless driving.
ROBBERY
- Savvy Hair Gallery, 2612 Jefferson Davis Highway, 10/31, 7:30 p.m. On this date, deputies responded to reports of a robbery. Upon arrival, they made contact with a salon employee who told deputies she had just left the salon and was sitting in her vehicle when a male subject approached. The subject pointed a gun at her and told her to give him her purse and money. She then began screaming and the subject fled on foot. Deputies canvassed the area, but the suspect was not located. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
