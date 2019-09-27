LARCENY
- Davenport Drive, 09/25, 7:30 p.m. Motorcycle cover reported stolen. The incident remains under investigation.
VANDALISM
- 300 Block of Spotted Tavern Road, 09/25, 4:35 p.m. A resident reported damage to one of his vehicle’s tire valves. The incident remains under investigation.
DUI
- Lichfield Boulevard and Rugby Road, 09/22, 6:03 p.m. On this date, Deputy Dominguez responded to reports of a reckless driver traveling on Warrenton Road. The deputy located the vehicle on Lichfield Boulevard and observed it swerve over the fog line, almost driving off the roadway. The deputy subsequently conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Aaron Carmona-Morones, 33, of Fredericksburg. There were also two young children in the vehicle. The driver’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and he smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a search warrant for blood was executed. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail for driving under the influence, refusal, and abuse and neglect of children.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
