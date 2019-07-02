ROBBERY
- 100 Block of Surry Lane, 07/01, 11:51 p.m. On this date, Deputy Houde responded to a reported robbery. Upon arrival, he made contact with the victim who had a large laceration above his eyebrow. His cheek was also swollen, and his face was covered in blood. He told the deputy he was attacked by two or three unknown subjects in the area of Lakesedge Lane. He further explained that he had been walking to his car from a friend’s house when the subjects approached him from behind. One pointed a gun at him and told him to give them everything he had. The subject then hit the victim on the head with the gun. The victim gave them several hundred dollars. The subjects fled the scene and the victim called the Sheriff’s Office. Units canvassed the area, but were unable to locate the suspects. The incident remains under investigation.
VANDALISM
- 1300 Courthouse Road, 07/01, 4:45 p.m. A resident reported finding damage to her vehicle. The incident happened between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The incident remains under investigation.
- 100 Block of Donovan Lane, 06/29, 8:03 p.m. A resident reported that an unknown suspect damaged the fence on her property. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.