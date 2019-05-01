BURGLARY
- Krieger Lane, 04/30, 6:37 p.m. On this date, Deputy McAlister responded to a reported past occurred breaking and entering. Upon arrival, he made contact with the resident who advised she was in the process of moving and came home to find several items missing, including jewelry and a handgun. She also found a bullet hole in the ceiling. The resident believes the breaking and entering occurred sometime between 04/21 and 04/30. The incident remains under investigation.
- 200 Block of Taylor Street, 04/30, 3:57 p.m. On this date, Deputy Gordon responded to a reported breaking and entering. Upon arrival, she made contact with the resident who advised she believed someone broke into her home sometime between 9:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. The deputy observed damage to a screen door and scratches on a sliding glass door. There was also damage to a door in the garage leading to the backyard. The resident found that credit cards, a computer monitor, and several jewelry items were missing from her home. The incident remains under investigation.
DUI
- 100 Block of Garrisonville Road, 04/30, 10:54 p.m. On this date, Deputy Dominguez responded to a reported auto accident with injury. Upon arrival, he observed two vehicles with heavy damage. He made contact with the driver of the Toyota Camry who was identified as Jared Thatcher, 21, of Stafford. The deputy observed that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and he smelled of alcohol. He denied rescue. The driver of the other vehicle complained of back pain and was transported to a local hospital. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a preliminary breath test was administered. Thatcher was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail for driving under the influence.
VANDALISM
- Short Branch Road, 04/30. A resident reported that her vehicle was “keyed” over the weekend. The incident remains under investigation.
- Washington and Lee Boulevard, 04/30. A resident reported that her vehicle was “keyed.” The incident remains under investigation.
- Potomac Creek Drive, 04/29, 9:23 a.m. Vehicle window reported damaged. The incident remains under investigation.
LARCENY
- VA Auto Service, 1280 Jefferson Davis Highway, 04/29, 8:32 a.m. Several exterior sun visors reported stolen off dealership vehicles. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.