DUI
- 400 Block of River Road, 02/06, 10:16 p.m. On this date, Deputy Forman observed a vehicle stuck in the mud on the side of the road. He made contact with the driver who was identified as Tamara-Dayne Yarbrough, 31, of Port Royal, VA. She had fallen in the mud and several people were trying to help her. The deputy observed that the driver was unsteady on her feet, her eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and her speech was slurred. There was also a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her person. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test was administered. She was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail for driving under the influence and a traffic lane violation.
LARCENY
- Daylily Lane and Marigold Street, 02/06, 8:00 a.m. Building supplies reported stolen from a construction site. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
