LARCENY
- YMCA, 212 Butler Road, 02/18, 5:28 p.m. A resident reported that credit cards were stolen from her purse in her vehicle on 02/17 between 5:25 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The incident is under investigation.
- Shannondale Court, 02/17, 12:00 p.m. A resident reported that the front license plate was stolen from her vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- 101 Hospital Center Boulevard, 12/18, 12:54 a.m. On this date, Deputy S.C. Martin conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle failing to maintain its lane. The deputy made contact with the driver who was identified as Brittany Vassallo, 28, of Fredericksburg. He observed that her pupils were constricted. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a search warrant for blood was executed. Drug paraphernalia was located during a search of the vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober for driving under the influence of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
