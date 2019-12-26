WEAPONS
- 1100 Block of Forbes Street, 12/25, 11:14 p.m. On this date, deputies responded to reports of an unknown subject shooting at vehicles with a BB gun. Deputies determined that several vehicles had been struck and had minor damage. No one was injured. The incident remains under investigation.
LARCENY
- Riverside Center, 95 Riverside Parkway, 12/24, 1:22 p.m. Catalytic converter reported stolen from a vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
- Telegraph Road, 12/23, 9:02 a.m. A firearm was reported stolen from a vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
- Walmart, 125 Washington Square Plaza, 12/21, 4:22 a.m. On this date, deputies responded to the store regarding a shoplifting complaint. A male subject was seen leaving the store without paying for three computers and a cheesecake. Deputies located the suspect in the area of the Murphey’s Gas Station and the vehicle in the area of Fredericksburg Motor Sports. A search of the vehicle yielded the stolen merchandise, suspected drug residue, and drug paraphernalia. The suspect was identified as Dustin Nolton, 21, of Dumfries, VA. He was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond on charges of felony shoplifting, conspiracy to commit larceny, possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving suspended. A second suspect was also located at the gas station and was identified as Cameron Nolton, 23, of Dumfries, VA. Surveillance camera footage showed him with the first suspect in the store. He was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of felony shoplifting and conspiracy to commit larceny.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
