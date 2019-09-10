DUI
- 101 Hospital Center Boulevard, 09/09, 8:48 p.m. On this date, Deputy Mangan observed a male subject urinating next to a vehicle. The deputy made contact with the subject who was identified as Anthony James Richter, 19, of Stafford. He admitted to driving the vehicle and told the deputy he had just pulled into the parking lot. The deputy detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person. He also had bloodshot, glassy eyes. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test was administered. A small bag containing a substance consistent with marijuana was located in his sock. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of driving under the influence, driving after illegally consuming alcohol, unlawful possession of alcohol, and possession of marijuana.
LARCENY
- Super 8, 557 Warrenton Road, 09/09, 6:39 p.m. On this date, deputies responded to reports of a larceny in the parking lot of the motel. Upon arrival, they made contact with the complainant who told deputies she observed two unknown male subjects breaking into her vehicle. They shattered a window and stole several credit cards before fleeing the scene on foot in the direction of Hardee’s. The incident remains under investigation.
- Piney Hill Lane, 09/09, 11:11 a.m. A resident reported that her mailbox was stolen. The incident remains under investigation.
VANDALISM
- Key Way Road, 09/09, 2:30 p.m. Property manager reported that the exterior HVAC system of a residence had been damaged. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.