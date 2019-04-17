DUI
- Warrenton Road and International Parkway, 04/16, 8:31 a.m. A caller reported that their vehicle was struck by a blue van and that the driver was initially slumped over the steering wheel. The caller then observed the driver swallowing pills. Upon arrival, Deputy Bolinsky made contact with the driver of the van who was identified as John Pitts, 28, of Fredericksburg. The suspect had slurred speech and pinpoint pupils. The deputy observed in plain view a pill capsule containing a white powdery substance. He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. A search warrant for blood was also executed. Pitts was taken into custody for driving under the influence, no insurance, failure to pay full attention, and stopping on a highway.
LARCENY
- Wickham Court, 04/16. Victim reported money stolen from vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.
- 100 Block of Truslow Road, 04/16. Tools reported stolen from bed of pickup truck. The incident remains under investigation.
FRAUD
- Jefferson Davis Highway and Coachman Circle, 04/16. On this date, Deputy Aubrecht was traveling northbound on Jefferson Davis Highway when he observed silver sedan with non-working tail lights. He then activated his emergency equipment and conducted a traffic stop. The driver informed the deputy he did not have his driver’s license on him and identified himself by a false name and date of birth. The deputy was able to identify the driver as Elijah Bussey, 27, of Stafford. He was taken into custody on charges of providing false identification to law enforcement, driving suspended and defective equipment. He was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $500 secured bond.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.