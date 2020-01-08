FRAUD
- Pinkerton Court, 01/06, 6:00 p.m. A resident reported that an individual impersonating a deputy with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office called him and said he missed jury duty. Consequently, he needed to pay a fine in the amount of $1111.00 using gift cards. The resident realized the call was a scam and immediately reported it to the Sheriff’s Office. The incident is under investigation.
LARCENY
- Goddard School, 301 Highpointe Boulevard, 01/06, 7:41 a.m. A resident reported that her purse was stolen from her vehicle while she was inside the school. The purse was later found at the Mine Road commuter lot, but was missing a credit card. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
