BURGLARY
- Maplewood Drive, 08/20, 6:35 p.m. Residents reported arriving home to find their garage door open and several unknown subjects in the driveway. A wallet was found missing from one of the bedrooms. The incident remains under investigation.
HIT AND RUN
- Pohanka Honda, 60 South Gateway Drive, 08/20, 9:14 p.m. An employee reported that his parked vehicle was struck between 4:00 p.m. and 8 p.m., causing damage to the left quarter panel of the vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.
LARCENY
- Bryan’s Auto Body, 3937 Jefferson Davis Highway, 08/20, 4:09 p.m. Catalytic converters reported stolen from several vehicles parked at the business. The incident remains under investigation.
FRAUD
- Hickory Ridge Drive, 08/20, 11:33 a.m. A resident reported that an unknown suspect broke into his vehicle on 08/18 and stole several credits cards, which were used fraudulently to purchase electronics at a store in Fredericksburg. The incident remains under investigation.
DUI
- Wawa, 275 Butler Road, 08/20, 11:47 a.m. On this date, Deputy Flues responded to reports of a reckless driver on Deacon Road. Witnesses observed the suspect vehicle pull into oncoming traffic, causing several vehicles to drive off the roadway into the grass to avoid hitting the suspect vehicle. A witness followed the suspect to Wawa and observed the driver exit the vehicle. The deputy located the suspect vehicle parked at an angle near the air pumps at Wawa. A female subject matching the driver’s description was stumbling in front of the building. She admitted to driving to the store from her residence. She was identified as Michelle Rosa Wood, 47, of Fredericksburg. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a search warrant for blood was executed. She was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober on charges of driving under the influence.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.