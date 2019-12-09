VANDALISM
- 200 Block of Warrenton Road, 12/5, 7:41 p.m. A resident reported that a plastic container and a lock located behind his apartment building were damaged. The incident is under investigation.
- 400 Block of Ferry Road, 12/5, 3:15 a.m. Three residents reported that their mail boxes were struck by a hit and run driver. The incident is under investigation.
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
- 375 Warrenton Road, 12/5, 8:40 p.m. On this date, deputies responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. The driver fled the scene and later returned after being confronted by a witness. During the process, the driver switched seats with a passenger. Deputy Russo then located the suspect vehicle and made contact with the driver who was identified as Colton Bragg, 25, of Fredericksburg. He told the deputy he struck the victim with the passenger side of his vehicle. In the meantime, deputies made contact with the 32-year-old male victim who was evaluated by rescue personnel and subsequently transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The victim said he was struck as he was walking along the side of the road. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond on charges of hit and run, obstruction of justice, and driving with a suspended license.
FRAUD
- Greenridge Drive, 12/5, 5:15 p.m. A resident reported receiving a call from a scammer posing as a deputy with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. The scammer requested payment in the form of gift cards to counter warrants that were out for the resident’s arrest. The resident purchased the gift card and provided the card information to the caller. The resident then suspected a scam and contacted the Sheriff’s Office. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.