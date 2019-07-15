BURGLARY
- Lorenzo Drive, 07/14, 7:07 p.m. On this date, Deputy Stachurski responded to a reported breaking and entering after a resident found several miscellaneous items missing from his home. The incident remains under investigation.
LARCENY
- Weis Markets, 2612 Jefferson Davis Highway, 07/14, 4:20 p.m. On this date, Deputy Connelly responded to reports of an intoxicated person asleep in the store bathroom. Upon arrival, the deputy found the suspect sitting outside the store on a flower cart drinking a beer. Store management informed the deputy that the suspect had taken several beers without paying for them and drank them inside and outside of the store. At one point, the suspect had also fallen asleep in the bathroom. A search of the suspect’s person yielded several snack items that he had also stolen. Gary Brown, 43, of Spotsylvania was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail for larceny third or subsequent offense, petit larceny, drinking alcohol in public and public intoxication.
- 300 Block of Garrison Woods Drive, 07/13, 10:04 p.m. A resident reported that a package had been stolen from her doorstep. There are no suspects at this time. The incident remains under investigation.
VANDALISM
- Community Baptist Church, 44 Lorenzo Drive, 07/13, 9:25 a.m. The complainant reported finding graffiti spray painted on the parking lot. The incident occurred between 12:00 p.m. on 07/12 and 8:30 a.m. on 07/13. There are no suspects at this time. The incident remains under investigation.
CRIMINAL ACTIVITY
- Kings Highway and Caisson Road, 07/14, 12:20 p.m. A female subject reported being pulled over by an individual impersonating law enforcement. She told deputies she was traveling on
- Kings Highway when she was pulled over by a white vehicle with a long antenna and emergency lights. A male subject wearing tan clothing, a hat, and aviator sunglasses exited the vehicle. The driver sensed something was not right and refused to roll down her window without seeing the subject’s identification. The unknown subject then ran back to his vehicle and sped away in the direction of King George. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.