LARCENY
- Walmart, 217 Garrisonville Road, 10/10, 4:11 p.m. On this date, loss prevention personnel observed a male subject stealing merchandise. The same subject stole over $600.00 worth of electronics from the store on 09/26. The incident remains under investigation.
- Doria Hill Drive, 10/10, 1:21 p.m. A resident reported that cash was stolen from her vehicle, which had been parked in the driveway of her residence. The incident remains under investigation.
- AutoZone, 312 Worth Avenue, 10/9, 9:56 p.m. A resident reported that his wallet was stolen after he dropped it inside the store. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
