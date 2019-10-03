STALKING
- Wawa, 15 Eustace Road, 10/03, 12:04 a.m. On this date, Sgt. Flick responded to a reported vandalism in progress. The 911 caller reported that her ex-boyfriend was slashing the tires of her vehicle. Upon arrival, the sergeant made contact with the victim who advised that her ex-boyfriend had just left the scene. The sergeant also learned that the suspect had choked the victim on 09/05. Two days later, the suspect attempted to break into her home through her bedroom window. He subsequently began stalking the victim and harassing her through texts and phone calls. Deputy Mangan located the suspect traveling in a vehicle on Route 1. The suspect was identified as Mcray Kyle Hrabal, 27, of Stafford. He was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of vandalism, domestic assault and battery, strangulation, attempted breaking and entering, stalking, and harassing phone calls.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
