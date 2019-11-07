LARCENY
- Grandview Road, 11/06, 5:05 p.m. Money and prescription pills reported stolen from a vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- 2800 Block of Jefferson Davis Highway, 11/7, 12:12 a.m. On this date, Deputy Fields observed a vehicle traveling well above the posted speed limit. The vehicle also failed to make a complete stop at a red traffic light. The deputy subsequently conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Peter Fahim, 33, of Burke, VA. He also detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the driver. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test was administered. A search of the driver’s person yielded suspected cocaine. Several firearms were found in the vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail for driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs.
WEAPONS
- 375 Warrenton Road, 11/6, 7:54 p.m. On this date, Deputy Aubrecht observed a vehicle with defective equipment leaving the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn. He then conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Jermaine Epperson, 35, of Fredericksburg. The deputy immediately detected the strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. Two firearms were discovered in the driver’s seat area of the vehicle. A substance consistent with marijuana was also found in the vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond for possession of marijuana and a concealed weapons violation.
FRAUD
- 500 Block of Woodstream Circle, 11/6, 4:30 p.m. On this date, a resident reported receiving two separate phone calls from individuals claiming to be law enforcement officers. They told her a car was rented in her name and drugs were found inside while at the border. She was instructed to pay an $8500.00 fine to avoid prosecution. The resident did not provide any money to the scammers. She immediately reported the incident to the Sheriff’s Office. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.