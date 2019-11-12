LARCENY
- 200 Block of Merrill Court, 11/11, 12:34 p.m. A resident reported a stolen license plate. The incident is under investigation.
- 1600 Block of Fox Chase Boulevard, 11/11, 10:43 a.m. A resident reported that an unknown suspect broke into his vehicle and stole his wallet. The incident is under investigation.
- 1100 Block of James Madison Circle, 11/11, 10:04 a.m. A resident reported that an unknown suspect broke into her vehicle and stole change. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- Poplar Road and Truslow Road, 11/11, 1:19 a.m. On this date, Sgt. Aubry and Deputy Vasquez responded to reports of a single vehicle accident in the area of Truslow Road and Norfolk Street. When they arrived, there was no vehicle at the scene. Shortly thereafter, they located the vehicle stopped at a stop sign. They observed two occupants in the vehicle. The driver was identified as Addam Jeter, 45, of Fredericksburg and the passenger as Eddie Smith, 34, of Fredericksburg. The sergeant detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the vehicle. He also observed that the driver’s eyes were red and glassy. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a search warrant for blood was executed. He was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail for driving under the influence, reckless driving, fictitious registration, and two traffic violations. In addition, Smith was uncooperative and interfered with the DUI investigation. He was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond for public intoxication and obstruction of justice.
- Route 1 and Woodstock Lane, 11/9, 11:28 p.m. On this date, Deputy West observed a vehicle with defective equipment. She conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as James Guerrero, 66, of Stafford. The deputy detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person. Deputy West asked him to step out of the vehicle for field sobriety tests and he refused. Deputy Mangan arrived on scene to assist and the driver continued to refuse to exit the vehicle, prompting the deputy to deploy OC spray in his eyes. The driver continued to resist, but was eventually taken into custody. At the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect again refused to exit the vehicle. The suspect was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond on charges of obstruction of justice, driving under the influence, and traffic offenses.
DRUGS
- Edwards Drive, 11/10, 12:42 a.m. On this date, Deputy Anderson observed a vehicle fail to stop at a red light at the intersection of Town and Country Drive and White Oak Road. The deputy activated his emergency equipment and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued traveling. The vehicle finally came to a stop on the 290 block of Edwards Drive. The deputy then made contact with the driver who was identified as Karan Sharma, 30, of Fredericksburg. The deputy detected the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. A small amount of a substance consistent with marijuana was located. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond on charges of eluding police, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana, and two traffic violations.
ABDUCTION
- 1300 Block of Providence Street, 11/9, 7:04 p.m. On this date, deputies responded to a residence regarding reports of an unknown problem after a neighbor heard a male subject screaming to call the police and that he was being held hostage. Upon arrival, they heard a man and woman arguing inside. The deputies knocked on the door and the female subject shouted that she needed to get the keys. A neighbor told deputies there was also a young child inside. The woman failed to comply with the deputies’ repeated commands to open the door, prompting them to breach the door. Inside, they found a male subject in the living room and the female subject and an 8-year-old child in the kitchen. The female subject was identified as Marcia Sciscoe, 47, of Stafford. She was visibly intoxicated and uncooperative. The male subject explained that he came over to visit the female subject and when he tried to leave she became agitated and locked the door from the inside. She refused to let him leave the residence and placed the key in an unknown place. Sciscoe was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of abduction and child neglect.
WEAPONS
- Northedge Court, 11/8, 6:07 p.m. On this date, Deputy Richardson and 1st Sgt. Mireles responded to reports of a past occurred disturbance. Upon arrival, they made contact with a male subject who advised that he got into a verbal altercation with a 13-year-old male subject at the basketball courts. The following day, the juvenile returned to the basketball courts with a gun in his waistband. Deputies located the juvenile at a nearby residence. Juvenile Intake was contacted and petitions for brandishing were filed.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
