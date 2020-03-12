LARCENY

  • Liberty Auto Sales, 151 Chatham Heights Road, 03/11, 12:38 p.m. A vehicle that had been parked at the lot for several months was reported stolen. The incident is under investigation.
  • Fredericksburg Public Auto Auction, 239 Warrenton Road, 03/11, 5:17 p.m. The business reported that a catalytic converter had been stolen. The incident is under investigation.

This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.

