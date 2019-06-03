ROBBERY
- 200 Block of Via De Rosa Drive, 05/31, 8:48 p.m. On this date, units responded to a reported assault in progress. Upon arrival, units learned that the 15-year-old subject was jumped and his shoes were stolen. The subject told units he was walking in the neighborhood when a vehicle stopped and two male subjects jumped out. The subjects assaulted the victim and took his shoes. The incident remains under investigation.
LARCENY
- Woodlands Pool, 2 Northampton Boulevard, 06/01, 5:42 p.m. A resident reported that two cell phones were stolen from a table near the pool while they were swimming. The incident remains under investigation.
- Staffordboro Commuter Lot, 06/01. License plates stolen from two commuter vans. The incident remains under investigation.
- 1000 Block of Providence Street, 06/01. A resident reported that her purse was stolen from her vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.
- Elkton Drive, 05/31, 9:27 p.m. A resident reported that a firearm was stolen from his residence. The incident remains under investigation.
DUI
- 3200 Block of Jefferson Davis Highway, 6/01, 4:57 p.m. On this date, Deputy Connelly responded to a drunk driver report in the area of Corporate Drive and Jefferson Davis Highway. The driver had swerved into oncoming traffic and driven through a grassy area before pulling into the parking lot of a 7-Eleven. The deputy located the suspect vehicle traveling in the area of Jefferson Davis Highway and Acadia Street. He observed the vehicle drift across the double yellow line into oncoming traffic. The deputy then activated his emergency equipment and conducted a traffic stop. He made contact with the driver who appeared dazed. The deputy identified him as Grey Perry, 39, of King George. Perry told the deputy he was under the influence of controlled substances. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a search warrant for blood was executed. Perry was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail for driving under the influence, driving suspended, and several traffic violations.
HIT AND RUN
- Rubins Walk, 06/02, 2:07 a.m. A resident reported observing a hit and run driver fleeing the scene after crashing into a parked vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.