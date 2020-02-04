BURGLARY
- Days Inn, 14 Simpson Road, 02/01, 7:59 p.m. On this date, Deputy Bolinsky was on patrol when he observed two subjects on the side of the motel. One subject appeared to be tampering with the air conditioning unit. Upon closer inspection, he observed numerous tools on the ground as well as damage to the unit. The subjects were identified as Marquez Martin, 21, of Fredericksburg and a 14-year-old juvenile of Fredericksburg. The deputy also discovered a shed that had been broken into behind the business. Martin was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of attempted burglary, possession of burglarious tools, vandalism, conspiracy, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Criminal complaints were filed against the juvenile.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
- Merryview Drive, 02/03, 3:21 a.m. A 2015 Dodge Challenger that was parked on the side of the road over the weekend has been reported stolen. The incident is under investigation.
LARCENY
- 600 Block of Olde Forge Drive, 02/02, 1:19 p.m. A firearm was reported stolen from a vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- Warrenton Road and Solomon Drive, 02/01, 2:31 a.m. On this date, Deputy Pearce observed a vehicle with a missing headlight stopped at a red light. It matched the description of a vehicle that had just been involved in a hit and run in the City of Fredericksburg. The deputy then conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Torrin Fields, 31, of Stafford. The driver smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test was administered. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2000.00 unsecured bond on charges of driving under the influence and driving without a license. In addition, two warrants were obtained in the City of Fredericksburg for reckless driving and hit and run.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
