VANDALISM
- 800 Block of Excaliber Circle, 06/11, 6:27 a.m. A resident reported that her vehicle’s tires were slashed and her door scratched. The incident occurred between 8:00 p.m. on 06/10 and 6:20 a.m. on 06/11. The incident remains under investigation. There are no suspects at this time.
HIT AND RUN
- 300 Block of Park Brook Court, 06/10, 5:39 p.m. A resident reported a hit and run involving her parked vehicle. She discovered damage to the vehicle’s rear bumper. The incident remains under investigation. There are no suspects at this time.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.