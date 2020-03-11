DRUG OFFENSES
- 300 Block of Warrenton Road, 03/10, 9:19 p.m. On this date, Deputy Pearce conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle with defective equipment. When the deputy approached the vehicle, he detected the strong odor of marijuana. A substance consistent with marijuana was located on the driver’s person. The driver was identified as Adam Saei, 38, of Fredericksburg. He was taken into custody and subsequently released on summonses for possession of marijuana and defective equipment.
DUI
- Walmart, 217 Garrisonville Road, 03/10, 2:08 a.m. On this date, Deputy Richardson responded to a disturbance at the store. A man was reportedly cursing at employees and causing a scene. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the suspect who was identified as Lincoln Myers, 63, of Stafford. He smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage and was unsteady on his feet. Deputies then learned the suspect had just driven to the store and his vehicle was still warm to the touch. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a search warrant for blood was executed. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecured bond for driving under the influence, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct.
LARCENY
- Dameron Body Shop, 354 White Oak Road, 3/10, 11:29 a.m. License plates reported stolen from a vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
- Summit Environmental Solutions, 5 Le Way Drive, 03/10, 7:51 a.m. Catalytic converter reported stolen from a vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
