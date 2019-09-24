LARCENY
- Doris Drive, 09/23, 8:50 a.m. On this date, a resident reported the larceny of a firearm from her residence. The incident remains under investigation.
FRAUD
- Julie Lane, 09/23, 4:52 p.m. On this date, a resident reported receiving a call from a scammer posing as a member of the DEA. The scammer claimed the victim’s social security number had been compromised and there was an active warrant out for her arrest. The victim provided the scammer with the last four numbers of her social security number. She subsequently suspected a scam and reported it to the Sheriff’s Office. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.