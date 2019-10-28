COUNTERFEIT
- Umi Japanese, 20 Dunn Drive, 10/24, 7:58 p.m. A restaurant employee reported that a customer paid with three counterfeit $50 bills. The incident is under investigation.
LARCENY
- Saint Williams Way, 9:15 a.m., 10/24. A resident reported that several items were stolen from his vehicle on 10/19. The incident is under investigation.
ASSAULT
- Days Inn, 14 Simpson Road, 10/24, 6:48 p.m. On this date, deputies responded to reports of a suspicious person with a weapon. They made contact with the 911 caller who was in one of the motel rooms. The subject exhibited unusual behavior including whispering and shaking his hands. A deputy attempted to open the door to communicate with him, and the subject slammed the door on the deputy’s forearms and hands. The subject was subsequently taken into custody after resisting arrest. He was identified as James Brown, 33, of King George, VA. The suspect was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and falsely summoning the police.
DRUGS
- Salisbury Drive and Garrisonville Road, 10/23, 8:36 p.m. On this date, Deputy Lee conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle with defective equipment. The driver was identified as Jameel Washington, 41, of Stafford. Deputies determined he did not have a driver’s license, and was wanted out of Prince William County and Spotsylvania County. A search of the vehicle yielded controlled substances. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond for possession of controlled substances, no driver’s license, and defective equipment.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.