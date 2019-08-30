BURGLARY
- Marco’s Pizza, 316 White Oak Road, 08/30, 4:19 a.m. On this date, deputies responded to the restaurant for a report of a business alarm. Upon arrival, deputies observed signs of forced entry to a door at the rear of the building. Deputies canvassed the area, but did not locate any suspects. The incident remains under investigation.
VANDALISM
- Simpson Road, 08/29, 6:10 a.m. A resident reported that one of his vehicle’s passenger windows was shattered. The incident remains under investigation.
- 100 Block of Executive Circle, 08/29, 2:33 a.m. A resident reported that a lawn statue was thrown through a window of her residence. The incident remains under investigation.
- Bloomington Lane, 08/28, 5:54 p.m. A resident reported that a glass table and umbrella on her deck had been damaged. The incident remains under investigation.
LARCENY
- 200 Block of Little Whim Road, 08/29, 4:47 p.m. Cash reported stolen from a vehicle parked at a residence. The incident remains under investigation.
- Craftsman Court, 08/28, 3:38 p.m. A watch and flashlight were reported stolen from a vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
