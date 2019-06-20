BURGLARY
- Shermans Ridge Road, 06/19, 6:17 a.m. A resident reported observing two male subjects in the garage of a home under construction in his neighborhood at approximately 9:50 p.m. on 06/18. Home surveillance camera footage also showed the subjects attempting to make entry into the front door of his residence at approximately 9:40 p.m. on 06/18. The incident remains under investigation.
VANDALISM
- 200 Block of Rocky Run Road, 06/19, 8:10 a.m. A resident reported damage to his mailbox. The incident remains under investigation.
- Old English Drive, 06/19, 7:13 a.m. A resident reported damage to her mailbox. The incident remains under investigation.
- 100 Block of Limestone Way, 06/19, 6:39 a.m. A resident reported that the driver’s side mirror of her vehicle had been damaged. There was also some damage to the paint on the driver’s side door. The incident remains under investigation.
LARCENY
- Falls Run Nursing and Rehabilitation, 140 Brimley Court, 06/19, 10:25 p.m. Nearly $400.00 in cash reported stolen from purse. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.