LARCENY
- Adam’s Auto Collision Center, 450 Nelms Circle, 05/13. Manager reported that his vehicle was broken into and the air bag was stolen. Three other vehicles had also been broken into. The incident remains under investigation.
VANDALISM
- IHOP, 320 Worth Avenue, 05/13. A vehicle reportedly crashed into a brick column in front of the building and drove away, causing minor damage. The incident remains under investigation. There are no suspects at this time.
TRAFFIC OFFENSE
- Choptank Road and Bertram Boulevard, 05/06. A traffic stop for speeding led to the arrest of a suspect for driving suspended. The suspect was identified as Samuel Stewart, 35, of Spotsylvania. He was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
BURGLARY
- Glen Alice Lane, 05/14. The resident reported that an unknown subject broke into an abandoned garage and house on the property. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.