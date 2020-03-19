COUNTERFEIT
- Panera, 24 South Gateway Drive, 03/18, 4:25 p.m. A manager reported that a customer paid with a counterfeit $100 bill and left the store. The incident is under investigation.
VANDALISM
- Cobblestone Way, 03/18, 8:50 a.m. A resident reported that several mailboxes on her street had been damaged. Some were knocked off their posts and others showed damage to the flags and doors. The incident is under investigation.
FRAUD
- 7-Eleven, 2998 Jefferson Davis Highway, 03/18, 5:37 p.m. On this date, Deputy Mangan responded to reports of a possible skimming device located on one of the fuel pumps. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
